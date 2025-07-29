© 2025 NPR Illinois
Sangamon County ROSC Works to Break Barriers and Build Recovery

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Beatrice Bonner
Published July 29, 2025 at 2:16 PM CDT
Logo that's a circle with the words "Recovery Oriented Systems of Care" and then a picture of the State Capitol building in the middle with the words "Sangamon County ROSC"
Sangamon County ROSC

Sangamon County ROSC is a group that connects people with the resources they need to address substance use challenges and build a foundation for lasting recovery. They work to identify and reduce barriers and gaps for individuals and families, ensuring they have the support and resources necessary for success. Whitney Devine, Sangamon County ROSC Program Manager, and Austin Dambacher, Sangamon ROSC Coordinator, spoke with Community Voices about community support, the stigma people in recovery face, and their 2025 Community Survey Findings & Strategic Plan. Find more about Sangamon County ROSC here.
Beatrice Bonner
Beatrice is the Community Voices Editor for NPR Illinois. Reach Bea at communityvoices@nprillinois.org.
