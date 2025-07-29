Sangamon County ROSC Works to Break Barriers and Build Recovery

Sangamon County ROSC is a group that connects people with the resources they need to address substance use challenges and build a foundation for lasting recovery. They work to identify and reduce barriers and gaps for individuals and families, ensuring they have the support and resources necessary for success. Whitney Devine, Sangamon County ROSC Program Manager, and Austin Dambacher, Sangamon ROSC Coordinator, spoke with Community Voices about community support, the stigma people in recovery face, and their 2025 Community Survey Findings & Strategic Plan. Find more about Sangamon County ROSC here.