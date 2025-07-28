Staying hot until it's not

A Heat Advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. Tuesday. Heat index readings in central Illinois are expected around 110.

This brings the potential for heat-related illness. You're advised to stay out of the heat as much as possible.

Wednesday should bring relief as a strong cold front will move into the area. That will bring a risk of strong storms, heavy rain and much cooler air for the remainder of the week. Wednesday's forecast calls for a high temperature of 86. Thursday is only expected to see a high of 77 degrees.

NWS Lincoln

Take extra precautions when outside in the heat. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments.

Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. If you suspect heat stroke, call 9-1-1.

If you do not have air conditioning in your home or lack shelter, you can call 211 or visit 211illinois.org for assistance locating appropriate shelter from the heat. There are several cooling centers in Springfield.

You are advised to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check on relatives and neighbors.

Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles.