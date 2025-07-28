© 2025 NPR Illinois
Governor JB Pritzker continues the narrative against Texas' plan on redistricting | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published July 28, 2025 at 7:23 AM CDT
  • Illinois' governor says Democrats need to keep an eye on the redistricting effort in Texas
  • The message of introducing babies to peanuts early is not getting to all parents
  • A new study from the Environmental Law and Policy center found rising temperatures mean big changes for the Great Lakes region
  • The Illinois Department of Transportation seeking feedback on a rural expressway from the Metro East to southern Illinois
Michelle Eccles
