State Week: Will Illinois lawmakers address insurance costs?

Homeowners with State Farm insurance were shocked to learn their premiums will jump 27%. The company said coverage risks are increasing due to more severe weather. But Gov. JB Pritzker said he believes the cost of payouts in other states is being passed on to Illinois policy holders.

Pritzker wants the legislature to implement a review process for insurers wanting to raise rates. We discuss how that might work and the impact it could have on the industry.

Pritzker also didn't rule out redistricting to help Illinois congressional Democrats as Republicans in other states are making efforts to get their party an edge.

And, a new state law targets squatters, making it easier to remove them from property.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and the Chicago Tribune reporter Jeremy Gorner.