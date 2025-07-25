© 2025 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service since 1975
State Week: Will Illinois lawmakers address insurance costs?

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford,
Charles N. Wheeler IIIJeremy Gorner
Published July 25, 2025 at 12:37 PM CDT
Homeowners with State Farm insurance were shocked to learn their premiums will jump 27%. The company said coverage risks are increasing due to more severe weather. But Gov. JB Pritzker said he believes the cost of payouts in other states is being passed on to Illinois policy holders.

Pritzker wants the legislature to implement a review process for insurers wanting to raise rates. We discuss how that might work and the impact it could have on the industry.

Pritzker also didn't rule out redistricting to help Illinois congressional Democrats as Republicans in other states are making efforts to get their party an edge.

And, a new state law targets squatters, making it easier to remove them from property.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and the Chicago Tribune reporter Jeremy Gorner.
Government & Politics IPRState Week
Sean Crawford
Charles N. Wheeler III
The former director of the Public Affairs Reporting (PAR) graduate program is Professor Charles N. Wheeler III, a veteran newsman who came to the University of Illinois at Springfield following a 24-year career at the Chicago Sun-Times.
Jeremy Gorner
Jeremy covers state government and politics for the Chicago Tribune.
