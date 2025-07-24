Statewide: The cloudy future of weather forecasting

The ability to predict weather and monitor severe storms has vastly improved over the last few decades. On this episode, we talk with weather experts about their concerns over federal funding cuts and how that could impact warning residents.

Also:

* Many say they are seeing fewer fireflies across the Midwest. We get an update on the population of the insects.

* Peter Medlin takes us to Rockford to speak with immigrant families trying to settle in to a new country while fearing the immigration crackdown.

* Jane Carlson speaks with Sen. Mike Halpin about an effort to provide a funding formula for public universities.

* Teresa Homsi with Harvest Public Media has the story of federal hurdles that could prevent older hydroelectric plants from staying online and newer projects from starting.

* We speak with Michael McCarthy, author of the book "Ashes Under the Water: The SS Eastland and the Shipwreck that Shook America." This month marks 110 years since the deadly accident along the Chicago River.

commons/wikimedia/Public Domain

* Eric Stock talks with Madelyn Cox-Guerra with the Immigration Project about concerns over birthright citizenship.

* Jonathon Ahl reports from Rolla, Missouri where a local jail has been used as a detainment center for those arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

