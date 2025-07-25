© 2025 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service since 1975
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

See what's allowed - and what's not - in the Illinois State Fair

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford
Published July 25, 2025 at 4:44 PM CDT
Illinois State Fair

The Illinois State Fair is will have updated security measures in place for this year's event.

 The following items will not be allowed on the Illinois State Fairgrounds and will be confiscated if found:

  • Firearms (concealed carry is prohibited
  • Weapons of any kind (including but not limited to knives, pepper spray, stun guns, brass knuckles, batons, bats)
  • Illegal substances Drones or laser pointers
  • Fireworks or flammable materials

Metal Detectors & Bag Checks

New this year are metal detectors and bag checks at all Grandstand entrances. No backpacks, duffle bags or bags/purses larger than 14"x8" are allowed into the Grandstand.

Tickets

If you purchased mobile tickets, be sure to download the tickets to your Ticketmaster app, prior to arriving at the Fairgrounds. This will ensure you have a consistent and reliable Wi-Fi signal to minimize any delays getting into the concert.
 
Beverages

As in 2024, all beverages sold within the Grandstand will be opened at the time of sale. Drinks sold on the track (standing room only section) will be poured into a plastic cup. Bottles, cans and other sealed containers are not permitted on the track. Outside drink containers (including bottles, cans, Stanley/reusable cups, refillable souvenir cups) are not permitted inside the Grandstand.

 Camera Equipment

Large professional-style cameras and tripods are not allowed in the Grandstand.

Fair officials also have provided a list of prohibited items.
 

The 2025 Illinois State Fair runs from August 7 through August 17 in Springfield.

Tags
Springfield IL Illinois State Fair
Sean Crawford
Email Sean Crawford
See stories by Sean Crawford
Related Stories