The 2025 Illinois State Fair had its second-largest attendance

The Illinois State Fair in Springfield had another successful year of attendance. Fair officials said the August event had its second-largest turnout with 723,079 people. When adding in fairgoers at Du Quoin, the two state fairs combined for more than one million visitors.

“Illinois state fairs are a part of a time-honored tradition for generations of families,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “This year’s attendance figures are proof of the enduring value of state fairs as over 1 million attendees from across Illinois and throughout the nation joined in celebration of our state's proud agricultural heritage.”

Grandstand ticket sales were boosted by record crowds. Sales were also up in 2025 for admission booklets, Mega and Jumbo passes. Camping numbers increased dramatically as well.

The Megan Moroney concert in Springfield broke the Grandstand attendance record set last year by Lil Wayne with 15,532 tickets sold.

“Each year, our challenge is to improve upon the year before. Capturing a mix of old and new as well as diversity across genres is at the forefront of our planning,” said Jerry Costello II, Director of the Illinois Department of Agriculture. “The Illinois State Fair has a long tradition of featuring artists early in their careers, and we’re proud to have been part of this milestone moment with Megan Moroney.”

At the Governor’s Sale of Champions, the Grand Champion Steer sold for $105,000, and the Land of Lincoln Grand Champion Steer sold for a record-setting $70,000. The commodities and livestock sales combined for a total of nearly $294,000.

The Du Quoin State Fair drew 282,202 people, breaking the previous record of 204,004 set in 2024.

“Illinois is fortunate to have state fairs that bring people together, creating a shared space for celebrating food, family fun, and Illinois agriculture,” said Costello. “Our team has worked hard to preserve the traditions people expect while innovating our offerings to continue engaging families every year.”

In Du Quoin, Grandstand ticket sales were enhanced by a strong lineup from Little River Band to TESLA to Tucker Wetmore. The carnival vendor logged 245,000 rides with the Mardi Gras Glass House and the Giant Wheel among the most popular.

The Illinois Product Expo in Du Quoin, which debuted in 2022, also grew this year. Revenue from the sale of local products exceeded $25,000, a $5,000 increase from 2024.

A recent study conducted by the International Association of Fairs and Expos (IAFE) found that fairs in America’s heartland, defined by IAFE as Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska, had a $2.7 billion regional economic impact.

The same study found that 29% of the U.S. population attends a fair each year, more than the combined attendance of Major League Baseball and the NFL.