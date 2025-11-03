Country star Lainey Wilson to play 2026 Illinois State Fair

The Illinois State Fair is thrilled to announce its first Grandstand act for the 2026 lineup: Country Music Powerhouse Lainey Wilson, who will perform on the Grandstand Stage on Saturday, August 15, 2026.



Wilson, one of country music’s most celebrated and respected stars, continues to take the world by storm. Adding to her monumental rise, Wilson will host the 2025 CMA Awards, where she is also tied as the most-nominated artist with six nods: Entertainer of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year, Album of the Year, Single of the Year, Song of the Year and Music Video of the Year. Additionally, she will headline Stagecoach Festival 2026, is featured on the 2025 TIME100 Next list and recently released the deluxe version of her award-winning album, Whirlwind, which features five additional tracks including her current single, “Somewhere Over Laredo,” which is top 10 at country radio and rising.

“We couldn’t think of a more powerful way to kick off our 2026 Grandstand announcements than with Lainey Wilson,” said Illinois Department of Agriculture Director Jerry Costello II. “She’s a trailblazer in country music, and her show will be an unforgettable experience for our fairgoers.”

A prolific, sought-after songwriter, Wilson has scored eight #1s including “4x4xU,” “Watermelon Moonshine” and the 2x Platinum “Heart Like A Truck," in addition to award-winning collaborations with Jelly Roll (“Save Me”) and HARDY (“wait in the truck”). Moreover, Wilson wrote and recorded “Out of Oklahoma” for the Twisters movie, has collaborated with artists such as Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert, Dolly Parton and Post Malone, and will make her film acting debut in 2026’s adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s Reminders of Him, after first acting in “Yellowstone." Wilson is also currently in the midst of her sold-out Whirlwind World Tour, which spans Europe and North America, and recently launched her fourth collection with Wrangler as well as her own boot (Golden West Boots) and jewelry lines (The Lainey Wilson Jewelry Collection).

“Every year, we strive to bring the best in entertainment to the Illinois State Fair, and Lainey Wilson represents exactly that,” said Illinois State Fair Manager Rebecca Clark. “We know fans are going to be thrilled to see her take the Grandstand stage this August.”

Tickets for Lainey Wilson will go on sale Saturday, November 8 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.

Tier 3 - $88 / Tier 2 - $93 / Tier 1 - $113 / Track - $128 / Blue Ribbon - $168

*A $30 Pre-Show Party ticket is offered as an additional upgrade for all paid concerts.

Mark your calendars for the 2026 Illinois State Fair, August 13 through August 23 in Springfield.

