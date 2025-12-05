'Disappointment': Central Illinois Scouting leader reacts to military's possible breakup with Scouts

The head of Scouting America in Central Illinois said his initial reaction to the decision by the Secretary of Defense to cut ties with the program formerly known as the Boy Scouts of America is disappointment.

Ben Blumenberg is Scout Executive and CEO of the W.D. Boyce Council of Scouting America, or Scouts BSA, representing 4,000 scouts. The W.D. Boyce Council covers 14 counties, including McLean, Woodford, Tazewell, Livingston, DeWitt and Logan counties.

NPR reported last month Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth was planning to cut all support to the century old partnership with the scouts. Hegseth claimed the group was no longer a meritocracy and is designed to “attack boy-friendly spaces.”

Blumenberg said he was confused by that claim, because girls have been involved in Scouts since the 1980s.

“We’ve had girls involved in our exploring and venturing programs, and when we made the decision as a movement to allow girls to begin to join … that decision was based off our members’, our families’ desire to be able to have a character education program that served their whole family,” he said. “Their sons and their daughters.”

Initially, Boy Scouts was created after its founder, Baden Powell, saw a need for leadership and other skills in England’s military. Today, Blumenberg said many military officers got their start in Scouting.

“We use the outdoors as a mechanism to help develop those skills. We teach kids how to start fires, and lash sticks together and use a map and compass,” he said. “So, while Scouting has never been fully about preparing kids for the military, we prepare kids for success in all aspects of life, and I think the military would be foolish not to want Scouts as their recruits.”

courtesy / W.D. Boyce Council Ben Blumenberg is Scout Executive and CEO of the W.D. Boyce Council of Scouting America.

Blumenberg said the direct inclusion of girls into Scouts BSA has not hindered the program as a space for boys. He recalled the first summer camp stay with his daughter’s troop a few years ago.

“The only difference was the campsite a couple years ago with the girls had a little more giggling and a little less belching than the campsite when I was 15,” said Blumenberg.

“But the day to day is still about Scouts learning how to become leaders, it’s about them interacting in the outdoors. It’s about them flexing their leadership muscle and taking responsibility for themselves."

Blumenberg said Scouts BSA works with the leadership of each troop to see what is the best fit for their organization. Some troops may want a group for only boys or only girls, or a collective, and that is negotiated with the troop.

Still, Blumenberg acknowledged young men can struggle for various reasons. He said the Scouts can do more to address the needs of boys.

“We know that kids are struggling with mental health. They’re struggling with obesity. We know that they spend far too much time attached to electronic devices and screen time,” he said. “I think the answer to all of those things is to get more kids in Scouting.”

Blumenberg said when kids can get outdoors and spend time with role models, it makes an incredible difference in their development.

The problem, though, is recruitment. Blumenberg said families are busy, but he still made his case for Scouting.

“We provide such incredible foundation for kids to grow into incredible leaders throughout the community, and the education, the leadership skills, the character development, it’s just second to none,” he said. “So, I think for us, it’s about continuing to communicate with families the importance and the investment, really, that they’re making by engaging their son or daughter in Scouting.”

Scouts BSA has asked Congress to become involved in the matter, in act of citizenship that Blumenberg notes is a key part of the education of Scouts. He said he has not heard any stances as of yet from Central Illinois elected officials.