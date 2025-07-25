© 2025 NPR Illinois
Former ComEd lobbyist sentenced to two years in Madigan conspiracy case | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published July 25, 2025 at 7:52 AM CDT
First Listen logo
  • Michael McClain sentenced for his role as a so called "political fixer" in the ComEd conspiracy involving former House Speaker Michael Madigan
  • Illinois Governor JB Pritzker not ruling out redrawing Illinois' Congressional maps
  • Former long time Secretary of State Jesse White's name now adorns a state building in Chicago
  • Illinois' technology park in Chicago getting a new tenant
  • A call to make check on measles vaccinations if you received your vaccination before 1990
