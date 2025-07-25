Former ComEd lobbyist sentenced to two years in Madigan conspiracy case | First Listen
- Michael McClain sentenced for his role as a so called "political fixer" in the ComEd conspiracy involving former House Speaker Michael Madigan
- Illinois Governor JB Pritzker not ruling out redrawing Illinois' Congressional maps
- Former long time Secretary of State Jesse White's name now adorns a state building in Chicago
- Illinois' technology park in Chicago getting a new tenant
- A call to make check on measles vaccinations if you received your vaccination before 1990