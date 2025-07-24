Sean Grayson's attorney files a motion claiming self defense | First Listen
- Former Sangamon County Deputy Sean Grayson's attorney says when Sonya Massey was removing a pot of boiling water it was perceived as an "act of violence" against him, and is arguing the shooting death of Massey was self defense
- A man has been arrested in connection with the death of a Springfield woman found in March near I-55
- A former lobbyist whom prosecutors describe as one-time House Speaker Michael Madigan's "Henchman" will learn today whether he's going to federal prison
- Federal authorities investigating the admission practices of the University of Chicago
- Federal banking regulators have voted to start the process of rolling back a law requiring banks to provide loans to low and moderate income communities