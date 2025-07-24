© 2025 NPR Illinois
Harmony, healing and helping others: Meet local counselor Jean Follin

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Vanessa Ferguson
Published July 24, 2025 at 4:18 PM CDT
Jean Follin
killianandassociates.com
Jean Follin

Jean Follin is a licensed clinical professional counselor and a long-time volunteer at the Hoogland Center for the Arts. In fact, the volunteer award at the Hoogland Center is named in her honor. She spoke to Community Voices about her love of music and theatre, and her inspiration to help others through counseling. She also reflected on her time with the Sound Celebration Chorus, a women’s acapella chorus, and gave a preview of what to expect at the chorus’ upcoming concert on Sept. 13.
Vanessa Ferguson
Vanessa is the Community Voices Production Coordinator.
