Harmony, healing and helping others: Meet local counselor Jean Follin

Jean Follin is a licensed clinical professional counselor and a long-time volunteer at the Hoogland Center for the Arts. In fact, the volunteer award at the Hoogland Center is named in her honor. She spoke to Community Voices about her love of music and theatre, and her inspiration to help others through counseling. She also reflected on her time with the Sound Celebration Chorus, a women’s acapella chorus, and gave a preview of what to expect at the chorus’ upcoming concert on Sept. 13.