Budweiser Clydesdales coming to Springfield

Fans of the famous Budweiser Clydesdales will have several opportunities to see them around the capital city this August.

A team of Clydesdales will appear at the Illinois State Fair on:



Thursday, August 7 at 5:30pm

The full Clydesdale hitch will appear in the Twilight Parade on the fair’s opening day

Sunday, August 10 at 4pm

The full Clydesdale hitch will appear in the Veterans’ Parade The event will include a Folds of Honor check presentation to a representative from the organization

Friday, August 15 at 4pm

The full Clydesdale hitch will appear in the First Responders' Parade Following the parade, there will include a Folds of Honor check presentation to a representative from the organization

Saturday, August 16 at 4pm

The full Clydesdale hitch will parade through the fairgrounds The event will include a Folds of Honor check presentation to a representative from the organization

The iconic Clydesdales will be stabling across from the fair grandstand and will be available for public viewing daily until 9pm.

In addition, they will be making additional appearances around the Springfield area, including

Friday, August 8 at 4pm: Schnucks



1911 E Sangamon Ave, Springfield, IL 62702 Single horse appearance

Wednesday, August 13 at 5pm: Dockers

120 IL-54 Spaulding, IL 62561 Single horse appearance

Dockers Thursday, August 14 at 4pm: Riverton Party Store

717N 7th St, Riverton, IL 62561 Single horse appearance

Riverton Party Store

The Clydesdales are on a tour to celebrate 15 years of partnership with Folds of Honor, a nonprofit organization that provides families of fallen or disabled U.S. service members and first responders with educational scholarships.

Over that period, the founding partner Anheuser-Busch, its brands and wholesaler partners like Skeff Distributing have donated over $33 million, which has funded over 6,600 scholarships for Folds of Honor recipients.