Budweiser Clydesdales coming to Springfield
Fans of the famous Budweiser Clydesdales will have several opportunities to see them around the capital city this August.
A team of Clydesdales will appear at the Illinois State Fair on:
- Thursday, August 7 at 5:30pm
- The full Clydesdale hitch will appear in the Twilight Parade on the fair’s opening day
- Sunday, August 10 at 4pm
- The full Clydesdale hitch will appear in the Veterans’ Parade
- The event will include a Folds of Honor check presentation to a representative from the organization
- Friday, August 15 at 4pm
- The full Clydesdale hitch will appear in the First Responders' Parade
- Following the parade, there will include a Folds of Honor check presentation to a representative from the organization
- Saturday, August 16 at 4pm
- The full Clydesdale hitch will parade through the fairgrounds
- The event will include a Folds of Honor check presentation to a representative from the organization
- The iconic Clydesdales will be stabling across from the fair grandstand and will be available for public viewing daily until 9pm.
In addition, they will be making additional appearances around the Springfield area, including
Friday, August 8 at 4pm: Schnucks
- 1911 E Sangamon Ave, Springfield, IL 62702
- Single horse appearance
- Wednesday, August 13 at 5pm: Dockers
- 120 IL-54 Spaulding, IL 62561
- Single horse appearance
- Thursday, August 14 at 4pm: Riverton Party Store
- 717N 7th St, Riverton, IL 62561
- Single horse appearance
The Clydesdales are on a tour to celebrate 15 years of partnership with Folds of Honor, a nonprofit organization that provides families of fallen or disabled U.S. service members and first responders with educational scholarships.
Over that period, the founding partner Anheuser-Busch, its brands and wholesaler partners like Skeff Distributing have donated over $33 million, which has funded over 6,600 scholarships for Folds of Honor recipients.