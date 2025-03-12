Snoop Dogg returning to Illinois State Fair

Snoop Dogg is returning to the Illinois State Fair grandstand. The rapper, singer and songwriter will perform on Wednesday, Aug. 13.

Along with being a rapper, Snoop is an actor, record producer, DJ, media personality, businessman and icon.

“We are excited to bring Snoop Dogg back to Springfield and the Illinois State Fair,” said Illinois Department of Agriculture Director Jerry Costello II. “We know from past experience that he is a crowd favorite with incredible energy.”

In addition to his extensive work in music, with hits like Gin & Juice and Drop it Like it’s Hot to his new album ‘Missionary,’ Snoop Dogg is a serial entrepreneur with endeavors in Web 3.0, tech, entertainment, lifestyle, global consumer brands, food/beverage and cannabis industries.

He played the grandstand in 2019.

“This show on the Grandstand stage will be one for the ages,” said Illinois State Fair Manager Rebecca Clark. “Having been in the spotlight for so long, Snoop Dogg reaches music fans from multiple generations. This is a concert you are not going to want to miss.”

Tickets for Snoop Dogg will go on sale Saturday, March 15 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.

Tier 3 - $85 / Tier 2 - $90 / Tier 1 – $110 / Track - $125 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $165

*A $30 Pre-Show Party ticket is offered as an additional upgrade for all paid concerts.

Mark your calendars for the 2025 Illinois State Fair, August 7 through August 17 in Springfield.