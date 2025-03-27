© 2025 NPR Illinois
Exciting updates and innovations are happening at the Illinois State Fair

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Beatrice Bonner
Published March 27, 2025 at 11:36 AM CDT
Image of the presenters in front of an image of the Illinois State Fairgrounds.
Taken from the Citizens Club of Springfield Facebook page
The forum's panel included Rebecca Clark, Bureau Chief of the Illinois State Fair, Lori Harlan, Public Information Officer for the Illinois Department of Agriculture, Mark Clayton, Facilities Manager for the Illinois State Fairgrounds, and Scott Dahl, Director of Springfield Convention and Visitors Bureau.

The Citizens Club of Springfield met in March 2025 to host a forum called "Building an Illinois State Fair for the Future." Maintenance projects throughout the fairgrounds are back on course due to an $85 million investment from the Pritzker administration. Along with maintenance, new programming, entertainment, and new social media techniques have been introduced while also keeping the fairground's history intact. Illinois State Fair officials talked about the improvements that have been made and what's to come. They also gave an update on some of the festivities surrounding the centennial celebration of Route 66. The forums panel included Rebecca Clark, Bureau Chief of the Illinois State Fair, Lori Harlan, Public Information Officer for the Illinois Department of Agriculture, Mark Clayton, Facilities Manager for the Illinois State Fairgrounds, and Scott Dahl, Director of Springfield Convention and Visitors Bureau.

