Heavy snow could bring travel headaches Wednesday

The area could see another measurable snowfall this week. The National Weather Service says a system moving into central Illinois Wednesday could bring 3 to 5 inches for the Springfield area. Higher amounts are possible to the west and north.

According to the latest projections, the area could see measurable snow on Wednesday. It's predicted to start falling before dawn in western Illinois and then moving into Springfield and Sangamon County during the morning and midday. The snow could be heavy at times. Snow is expected until Wednesday night.

Mixed precipitation could reduce the expected snowfall.

According to the NWS: There is a 60-90% chance of at least 3" in areas north of a Pittsfield to Springfield to Farmer City to Watseka line.

A high confidence (60-90% chance) of at least 6” of snow Wednesday - Wednesday night in areas north of a Macomb to Peoria to Kankakee line.

Sleet and freezing rain are expected to be more common south of a Springfield to Champaign line.

Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions are likely to impact the Wednesday evening commute.

You're advised to consider delaying travel. If necessary, drive with extreme caution. Consider taking a winter storm kit along with you, including such items as tire chains, booster cables, flashlight, shovel, blankets and extra clothing. Also take water, a first aid kit, and anything else that would help you survive in case you become stranded.