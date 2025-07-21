Dangerous heat forecast for this week

An Extreme Heat Watch for the area is in effect Tuesday afternoon through Thursday evening. the National Weather Service said dangerously hot and humid conditions will increase the risk for heat related illness.

Maximum daily heat indices above 103 degrees will occur Tuesday. The reading will be 105 and above Wednesday and Thursday.

You are advised to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check on relatives and neighbors.

Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.