Severe weather threat for Friday night

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford
Published March 13, 2025 at 4:41 PM CDT
Weather map
NWS

Central Illinois appears to be in the crosshairs for severe weather Friday night as a system will move through the region.

There is a potential for straight-line winds of 75 m.p.h. or stronger as well as tornadoes and large hail. Areas from the Quad Cities to southern Illinois are at Level 4 risk.

The storm's timing is expected between 8 p.m.-midnight in western Illinois and into Sangamon County. The storm is expected to lessen in severity as it moves to the east, but could still be damaging.

Winds will be strong throughout Friday and into Saturday at between 40-50 m.p.h. A Wind Advisory is in effect Friday. That has resulted in a Fire Weather Watch being issued. A Fire Weather Watch or Red Flag Warning is issued when the combination of dry fuels and weather conditions support extreme fire danger.

Sean Crawford
