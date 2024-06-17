A list of Springfield cooling centers
With high temperatures expected in the 90s all week, the City of Springfield has designated several locations as cooling centers. The following sites are available:
Municipal Center East
Address: 800 E. Monroe
Hours: Mon.-Fri. 8:00 am to 5:00 pm
Municipal Center West
Address: 300 S. Seventh Street
Hours: Mon.-Fri. 8:00 am to 5:00 pm
Lincoln Library
Address: 326 S. Seventh Street
Hours: Mon.-Wed. 10:00 am to 8:00 pm
Thurs.-Sat. 10:00 am to 5:00 pm
Office of Community Relations
Address: 1450 Groth Street
Hours: Mon.-Fri. 8:00 am to 4:30 pm
St. John’s Breadline
Address: 430 N. 5th Street
Hours: Mon.-Fri. indoor dining 8:00 am to 9:00 am, 10:30 am to 1:30 pm
Saturday, Sunday & Holidays 10:30 am to 1:30 pm
Salvation Army (Main Campus)
Address: 1600 Clear Lake Avenue
Entrance on the south side, off of Martin Luther King Drive
Hours: Mon.-Fri. 9:00 am to 3:00 pm
Washington Street Mission
Address: 408 N. 4th Street
Hours: Mon.-Fri. 7:30 am to 10:30 am, 12:30 pm to 4:30 pm
Sat. 8:30 am-10:00 am
Helping Hands
Address: 2200 Shale Street
Hours: Seven (7) days a week. 8:30 am to 4:00 pm
Overnight shelter 4:30 pm to 7:00 am