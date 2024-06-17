A list of Springfield cooling centers

With high temperatures expected in the 90s all week, the City of Springfield has designated several locations as cooling centers. The following sites are available:

Municipal Center East

Address: 800 E. Monroe

Hours: Mon.-Fri. 8:00 am to 5:00 pm

Municipal Center West

Address: 300 S. Seventh Street

Hours: Mon.-Fri. 8:00 am to 5:00 pm

Lincoln Library

Address: 326 S. Seventh Street

Hours: Mon.-Wed. 10:00 am to 8:00 pm

Thurs.-Sat. 10:00 am to 5:00 pm

Office of Community Relations

Address: 1450 Groth Street

Hours: Mon.-Fri. 8:00 am to 4:30 pm

St. John’s Breadline

Address: 430 N. 5th Street

Hours: Mon.-Fri. indoor dining 8:00 am to 9:00 am, 10:30 am to 1:30 pm

Saturday, Sunday & Holidays 10:30 am to 1:30 pm

Salvation Army (Main Campus)

Address: 1600 Clear Lake Avenue

Entrance on the south side, off of Martin Luther King Drive

Hours: Mon.-Fri. 9:00 am to 3:00 pm

Washington Street Mission

Address: 408 N. 4th Street

Hours: Mon.-Fri. 7:30 am to 10:30 am, 12:30 pm to 4:30 pm

Sat. 8:30 am-10:00 am

Helping Hands

Address: 2200 Shale Street

Hours: Seven (7) days a week. 8:30 am to 4:00 pm

Overnight shelter 4:30 pm to 7:00 am