Peoria chapter of Red Sneakers for Food Allergy Awareness is laced up and ready to educate

The Peoria, Illinois based group dedicated to food allergy support has partnered with Red Sneakers for Oakley (RSFO), a national organization committed to saving lives through education and advocacy. United by their shared mission, the collaboration marks the formation of the first RSFO chapter in the country. Chris Horan, cofounder of the Peoria Chapter, spoke with Community Voices about the urgent need for food allergy awareness and the chapter’s local initiatives aimed at protecting families affected by food allergies. Click here to learn more.