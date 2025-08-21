© 2025 NPR Illinois
Peoria chapter of Red Sneakers for Food Allergy Awareness is laced up and ready to educate

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Beatrice Bonner
Published August 21, 2025 at 12:00 PM CDT
Chris Horan and his family wearing Red Sneakers for Oakley shirts at a baseball game.
Andrea Cohen
Chris Horan and his family.

The Peoria, Illinois based group dedicated to food allergy support has partnered with Red Sneakers for Oakley (RSFO), a national organization committed to saving lives through education and advocacy. United by their shared mission, the collaboration marks the formation of the first RSFO chapter in the country. Chris Horan, cofounder of the Peoria Chapter, spoke with Community Voices about the urgent need for food allergy awareness and the chapter’s local initiatives aimed at protecting families affected by food allergies. Click here to learn more.
Community Voices food allergiesPeoria IL (area)
Beatrice Bonner
Beatrice is the Community Voices Editor for NPR Illinois. Reach Bea at communityvoices@nprillinois.org.
