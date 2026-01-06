Illinois lawmakers calling for accountability following the arrest of Venezuela's leader | First Listen
- Congressman Mike Quigley says the arrest of Nicolas Maduro has drawn condemnation from the international community
- Illinois has seen a rise in respiratory illnesses and the Department of Public Health says flu activity is considered "very high" at this time
- Illinois is poised to expand its use of sales tax and revenue bonds or STAR bonds
- Decatur police have arrested seven people after investigating a call of shots fired in neighborhood on New Year's Eve