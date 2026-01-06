© 2026 NPR Illinois
Illinois lawmakers calling for accountability following the arrest of Venezuela's leader | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published January 6, 2026 at 6:38 AM CST
  • Congressman Mike Quigley says the arrest of Nicolas Maduro has drawn condemnation from the international community
  • Illinois has seen a rise in respiratory illnesses and the Department of Public Health says flu activity is considered "very high" at this time
  • Illinois is poised to expand its use of sales tax and revenue bonds or STAR bonds
  • Decatur police have arrested seven people after investigating a call of shots fired in neighborhood on New Year's Eve
