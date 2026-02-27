© 2026 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service since 1975
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Illinois Democrats advanced a tax incentive plan aimed at keeping the Chicago Bears | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published February 27, 2026 at 6:23 AM CST
First Listen logo
  • Legislation that passed out of an Illinois House committeee would freeze property taxes for "mega projects" like the new Bears stadium
  • The Illinois House is calling on the Department of Justice to release any remaining files related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein
  • The state of Illinois produced the most soybeans in the country last year
  • Northwestern University students who paid tuition during the COVID shutdowns may be eligible for part of a $4 million class action settlement
Tags
News Local NewsFirst Listen
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
Related Stories