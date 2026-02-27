Illinois Democrats advanced a tax incentive plan aimed at keeping the Chicago Bears | First Listen
- Legislation that passed out of an Illinois House committeee would freeze property taxes for "mega projects" like the new Bears stadium
- The Illinois House is calling on the Department of Justice to release any remaining files related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein
- The state of Illinois produced the most soybeans in the country last year
- Northwestern University students who paid tuition during the COVID shutdowns may be eligible for part of a $4 million class action settlement