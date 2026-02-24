Sean Grayson serving his sentence for the murder of Sonya Massey out of state | First Listen

© 2026 NPR Illinois
NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published February 24, 2026 at 7:00 AM CST
  • The Illinois Department of Corrections confirmed Grayson is in custody but refused to disclose his whereabouts citing security reasons
  • The Sangamon County Sheriff asking for the public's help in a missing person case from 1987
  • Women who are considering a career in law enforcement are invited to an event in Springfield this week
  • A three-year-old boy has died following a Decatur house fire
  • A Springfield administrator has been chosen to lead Decatur public schools
  • A Republican candidate for Secretary of State wants to deliver service and put people first
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
