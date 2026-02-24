Sean Grayson serving his sentence for the murder of Sonya Massey out of state | First Listen
- The Illinois Department of Corrections confirmed Grayson is in custody but refused to disclose his whereabouts citing security reasons
- The Sangamon County Sheriff asking for the public's help in a missing person case from 1987
- Women who are considering a career in law enforcement are invited to an event in Springfield this week
- A three-year-old boy has died following a Decatur house fire
- A Springfield administrator has been chosen to lead Decatur public schools
- A Republican candidate for Secretary of State wants to deliver service and put people first