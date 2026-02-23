© 2026 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service since 1975
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Springfield Police Department is hosting a recruiting event for women

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford
Published February 23, 2026 at 8:38 AM CST
SPD video still with squad car and lights in front of the Illinois Capitol
SPD

Women who are considering a career in law enforcement are invited to an event later this week.

This Springfield Police Department event is designed for women, including those in the application process or just exploring the idea.

•             Date: February 28, 2026
•             Time: 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM
•             Location: Springfield Police Academy
•             3501 Color Plant Rd., Springfield, IL

Attendees will get an overview of the hiring process along with an opportunity to meet and talk with female officers and recruiters.

An optional fitness test will be offered. Those who achieve a passing score will be exempt from the required March POWER Test.

For questions or more information, contact Officer Maddy Cunningham at 217-685-8737 or email: madaline.cuningham@springfield.il.us

Tags
Springfield IL Springfield Police Department
Sean Crawford
Email Sean Crawford
See stories by Sean Crawford
Related Stories