Springfield Police Department is hosting a recruiting event for women

Women who are considering a career in law enforcement are invited to an event later this week.

This Springfield Police Department event is designed for women, including those in the application process or just exploring the idea.

• Date: February 28, 2026

• Time: 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM

• Location: Springfield Police Academy

• 3501 Color Plant Rd., Springfield, IL

Attendees will get an overview of the hiring process along with an opportunity to meet and talk with female officers and recruiters.

An optional fitness test will be offered. Those who achieve a passing score will be exempt from the required March POWER Test.

For questions or more information, contact Officer Maddy Cunningham at 217-685-8737 or email: madaline.cuningham@springfield.il.us