State Week: The governor's budget plan

Gov. JB Pritzker delivered a combined state of the state and budget address to lawmakers this week. The governor's spending plan calls for only a small increase in discretionary spending. it received a muted response, even from Democrats.

Pritzker also pitched other ideas, including one aimed at affordable housing, and a tax on social media companies.

Also, the Chicago Bears appeared to call an audible when it comes to getting a new stadium. After an Indiana committee approved a stadium authority measure, the team indicated it is focused on building a new home field in Hammond. What does that mean for efforts to keep the Bears in Illinois?

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Capitol News Illinois reporter Ben Szalinski.