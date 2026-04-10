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NPR Illinois is seeking a full-time multimedia journalist to co-host/produce/edit/report for a new daily, regional radio news hour with Sean Crawford. Click to apply.

Statewide: The lost capital of Kaskaskia

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford
Published April 10, 2026 at 6:37 AM CDT
Illinois' first statehouse
John Corson Smith, History of Freemasonry in Illinois (Chicago: Rogers and Smith, 1905). / Southern Illinois University Press
Illinois' long gone first statehouse.

Kaskaskia was the capital of the Illinois Territory and the first state capital when Illinois entered the union in 1818. It was a political and economic hub. But 200 years later, it's barely hanging on. Only a handful of residents remain and evidence of its early success isn't visible.

Co-authors of "Kaskaskia: The Lost Capital of Illinois" explain what happened.

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early Twinkies ad

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