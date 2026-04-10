Statewide: The lost capital of Kaskaskia

Kaskaskia was the capital of the Illinois Territory and the first state capital when Illinois entered the union in 1818. It was a political and economic hub. But 200 years later, it's barely hanging on. Only a handful of residents remain and evidence of its early success isn't visible.

Co-authors of "Kaskaskia: The Lost Capital of Illinois" explain what happened.

Also:

* Many credit Pope Leo XIV with a renewed enthusiasm of faith among Catholics. We talk with the Peoria Bishop about it.

* Charlie Schlenker reports on Illinois' history of bicycle manufacturing.

* New augmented reality technology is allowing livestock producers to see the world through a cow's perspective.

* Evan Holden reports on legislative efforts to regulate insurance rates in Illinois.

* One of Chicago's oldest Black churches is on a quest to reclaim its role as a community-minded church.

* A conversation with the Illinois Department of Agriculture Director Jerry Costello about a push to make ethanol-blended E-15 fuel available year-round.

* This Week in Illinois History remembers the birth of the Twinkie

* Brian Sapp reports on an effort to improve dental care for low income children in southern Illinois.