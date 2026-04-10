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Festus, Missouri council members voted out following support of a data center | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published April 10, 2026 at 6:13 AM CDT
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  • Four council members who had supported a data center project lost their re-election bids
  • Recent changes to federal food benefits mean some immigrants have lost assistance for groceries
  • A bill giving a break to veterans on license plates in Illinois passes through a House committee
  • Community colleges in Illinois may be allowed to offer a four year degree in Illinois under a plan moving in the legislature
  • The body of a woman missing in western Illinois has been found
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Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
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