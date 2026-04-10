Festus, Missouri council members voted out following support of a data center | First Listen
- Four council members who had supported a data center project lost their re-election bids
- Recent changes to federal food benefits mean some immigrants have lost assistance for groceries
- A bill giving a break to veterans on license plates in Illinois passes through a House committee
- Community colleges in Illinois may be allowed to offer a four year degree in Illinois under a plan moving in the legislature
- The body of a woman missing in western Illinois has been found