Prisoner Review Board denies medical release for Sean Grayson | First Listen
- Sean Grayson is battling cancer and applied to have his sentence served on home confinement
- A federal judge blocked Illinois from enforcing laws allowing undocumented immigrants to receive in-state college tuition
- The Illinois School for the Visually Impaired is changing its name
- An explosive legislative inspector general's report documents multiple instances of sexual harassment by a former Democratic lawmaker
- Central Illinois Congressman Eric Sorenson has been tabbed to help lead a new legislative panel on weather preparedness