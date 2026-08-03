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Prisoner Review Board denies medical release for Sean Grayson | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published August 3, 2026 at 8:48 AM CDT
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  • Sean Grayson is battling cancer and applied to have his sentence served on home confinement
  • A federal judge blocked Illinois from enforcing laws allowing undocumented immigrants to receive in-state college tuition
  • The Illinois School for the Visually Impaired is changing its name
  • An explosive legislative inspector general's report documents multiple instances of sexual harassment by a former Democratic lawmaker
  • Central Illinois Congressman Eric Sorenson has been tabbed to help lead a new legislative panel on weather preparedness
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Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
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