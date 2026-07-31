New law changes name of Jacksonville school to the Illinois School for the Blind

Governor JB Pritzker today signed SB 3224, officially renaming the Illinois School for the Visually Impaired (ISVI) to be the Illinois School for the Blind. The updated name reflects years of feedback and advocacy from students, faculty, alumni, families, and Blind Illinoisans who emphasized the importance of language that recognizes identity, independence, and achievement.

The change honors the school’s historic legacy while aligning with the terminology embraced by many members of the Blind community and schools serving Blind students across the country. The term “Blind” is widely recognized as a neutral identity and reflects a strengths-based view of students and their abilities, rather than a focus on limitations.

“For more than 175 years, the Illinois School for the Blind has empowered their students with the education, skills, and opportunities they need to thrive,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Renaming this incredible institution honors the voices of students and alumni, embraces their strength and identity, and reaffirms Illinois’ mission to helping all students reach their full potential.”

Founded in 1849 as the Illinois Institution for the Education of the Blind, the school was known as the Illinois School for the Blind from 1905 to 1954 and the Illinois Braille and Sight Saving School from then until the 1976/77 school year, when it gained its current name.

Operated by the Illinois Department of Human Services’ Division of Rehabilitation Services (IDHS-DRS), the Illinois School for the Blind has served students across Illinois since 1849. Located in Jacksonville, the school provides accredited educational and related services for Blind children from birth through age 22, including preschool, elementary, and high school programs. The school offers both residential and day programming that supports students’ academic growth, independence, and preparation for life beyond the classroom.

“Language evolves, and our institutions should evolve alongside the communities they serve. This name change reflects the perspectives and lived experiences of the people who know this school best – including students, alumni, faculty, and advocates who helped shape this effort,” said IDHS Secretary Dulce M. Quintero. “We are grateful to everyone who contributed to this process and proud to continue supporting a learning environment where students are recognized, respected, and empowered to pursue their goals.”

SB 3224 was sponsored by State Sen. Doris Turner and State Rep. Michelle Mussman.

“It is important to understand that words carry deep emotional meaning,” said State Senator Doris Turner (D-Springfield). “By changing the name to the Illinois School for the Blind, we are promoting students' pride in their identity and self-advocacy skills. The name change signifies a shift, marked by years of support from students, faculty and Blind leaders in Illinois, to a program modeled on student achievement, mental health, and self-determination.”

"I was deeply honored to assist the school in restoring their name to one that aligns with modern educational philosophy and embraces what makes their students unique,” said State Representative Michelle Mussman (D-Schaumburg). “This title affirms that blindness is not a limitation on potential—but simply one characteristic of a whole human being, because our students are capable, competent, and deserving of language that reflects their strength."

“At IDHS and the Division of Rehabilitation Services we are committed to advancing person-centered services and supporting students as they pursue their educational, career, and personal goals,” said IDHS Division of Rehabilitation Services Director Rahnee Patrick. “This commitment involves following best practices and advocating for uplifting and supportive language, just as this new law does.”

For more than 175 years, the Illinois School for the Blind has provided specialized educational services that support students in building independence, achieving their goals, and preparing for successful futures. The school continues to serve as a resource for students and families across Illinois through educational programming, related services, and a commitment to student-centered support.

