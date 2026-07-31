The Illinois Prisoner Review Board reviews Grayson request for release | First Listen
- Former Sangamon County Deputy Sean Grayson's request to be released from prison for medical reasons is expected to be decided today
- A jury convicted a woman of first-degree murder in the death of a child who was in her care
- House Democrat Nikki Budzinski says the party's messaging should be focused on lowering costs heading into the midterm elections
- Some doctors worry more hospitals across Illinois could close and they question if the state is doing enough