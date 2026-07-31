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The Illinois Prisoner Review Board reviews Grayson request for release | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published July 31, 2026 at 7:30 AM CDT
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  • Former Sangamon County Deputy Sean Grayson's request to be released from prison for medical reasons is expected to be decided today
  • A jury convicted a woman of first-degree murder in the death of a child who was in her care
  • House Democrat Nikki Budzinski says the party's messaging should be focused on lowering costs heading into the midterm elections
  • Some doctors worry more hospitals across Illinois could close and they question if the state is doing enough
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Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
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