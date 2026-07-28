A law requiring hospitals to share financial information with regulators could be more transparent | First Listen
- The new Illinois law requires hospitals to share financial information with state regulators, but doesn't require transparency to the public
- An outgoing Sangamon County Board member wants a binding referendum on recalling county officials on the November ballot
- Planned Parenthood of Illinois has a new leader, the first from outside the Chicago area to serve in the role
- Illinois Congressman Delia Ramirez recently visited a federal immigration detention center in Kentucky where she says two of her constituents are currently housed
- Reproductive healthcare has been shifting in Illinois