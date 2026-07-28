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A law requiring hospitals to share financial information with regulators could be more transparent | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published July 28, 2026 at 6:23 AM CDT
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  • The new Illinois law requires hospitals to share financial information with state regulators, but doesn't require transparency to the public
  • An outgoing Sangamon County Board member wants a binding referendum on recalling county officials on the November ballot
  • Planned Parenthood of Illinois has a new leader, the first from outside the Chicago area to serve in the role
  • Illinois Congressman Delia Ramirez recently visited a federal immigration detention center in Kentucky where she says two of her constituents are currently housed
  • Reproductive healthcare has been shifting in Illinois
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Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
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