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Pressure is mounting for Illinois' House Speaker over his handling of a sexual harassment scandal | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS
Published July 27, 2026 at 6:19 AM CDT
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  • The controversy revolves around the House Speaker's action regarding harassment allegations against former House Representative Harry Benton
  • Illinois' top law enforcement officer is launching lawsuit number 71 against the Trump administration
  • Illinois election officials say the state's voter registration lists are accurate and safeguards are in place to prevent noncitizens from accidentally getting registered
  • HSHS announces Paul Ferguson will be its Central Illinois Market Chief Operating Officer
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