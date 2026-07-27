Pressure is mounting for Illinois' House Speaker over his handling of a sexual harassment scandal | First Listen
- The controversy revolves around the House Speaker's action regarding harassment allegations against former House Representative Harry Benton
- Illinois' top law enforcement officer is launching lawsuit number 71 against the Trump administration
- Illinois election officials say the state's voter registration lists are accurate and safeguards are in place to prevent noncitizens from accidentally getting registered
- HSHS announces Paul Ferguson will be its Central Illinois Market Chief Operating Officer