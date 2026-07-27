Should Illinois require IDs to vote? Madison County residents will be asked in November

Madison County voters will be asked in November's ballot if they think Illinois should require identification to vote in elections.

The county board recently voted 17-2 to place a nonbinding referendum on the ballot.

While supporters of the advisory referendum say it's a way to measure voter sentiment on a timely issue, critics of the referendum equate the question to President Donald Trump's SAVE America Act . Among other provisions, the measure would require IDs to cast a ballot. It has stalled in Congress .

The question to Madison County voters reads: "Shall the Illinois General Assembly pass legislation to require government-issued identification to vote?"

Even if the referendum passes in November, Illinois' legislature, controlled by Democratic supermajorities, will not likely pass such a measure. In 2024, 56.5% of Madison County voters approved an advisory referendum that asked them about splitting from the Chicago area and forming a new state.

Speaking in support of placing the referendum on the ballot, Republican Chrissy Wiley of Bethalto argued that it would be better to let voters debate the policy than county board members.

"The purpose of an advisory referendum is to hear directly from the people we represent, rather than rely on the opinions of 26 board members in this room," Wiley said.

Republican Paul Nicolussi of Collinsville said it doesn't cost the county a lot of money to put the question to voters.

"You cannot move and function around in society without a state ID," Nicolussi said. "If you don't have a state ID, voting would be one of your many worries. If there's this large problem of people not having state IDs, I think that needs fixed."

Republican Board Chairman Chris Slusser of Wood River noted that voter identification laws can carry widespread support among Americans in polling .

Alton Democrats Bill Stoutenborough and Doc Holliday voted against the advisory referendum.

Stoutenborough argued the current election system has worked to prevent voter fraud, citing the case of former Madison County election judge Audrey Cook. Local prosecutors charged Cook with felony election fraud for sending in an absentee ballot on behalf of her late husband in 2016.

"When we have the control we have now, it's not necessary," Stoutenborough said.

He also argued that requiring ID to vote could create more complications to vote for women who need to change their name, as well as people of color and people with disabilities.

During public comment, Democrat Cindy Klein-Webb of Collinsville argued the referendum is a waste of time and taxpayer dollars.

"We all give ID when we register, " Klein-Webb said. "There's no reason to do it twice."

The general election is Nov. 3.

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