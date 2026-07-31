© 2026 NPR Illinois
For your right to be curious.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

State Week: Who's in the race for Chicago mayor?

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford,
Heather CheroneCharles N. Wheeler III
Published July 31, 2026 at 1:37 PM CDT

The Chicago municipal election is still months away. But petitions are already being circulated for those who want to be in charge of the state's largest city.

Some statewide officials are eyeing the position, along with Chicago office holders. It remains uncertain if Mayor Brandon Johnson will seek a second term. We'll sort out where things stand.

Also, former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan has petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn his corruption conviction. And the Illinois State Board of Elections has responded to a threat from the Department of Justice.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Chicago Tonight reporter Heather Cherone.
Tags
Government & Politics IPRState Week
Sean Crawford
Email Sean Crawford
See stories by Sean Crawford
Heather Cherone
See stories by Heather Cherone
Charles N. Wheeler III
The former director of the Public Affairs Reporting (PAR) graduate program is Professor Charles N. Wheeler III, a veteran newsman who came to the University of Illinois at Springfield following a 24-year career at the Chicago Sun-Times.
See stories by Charles N. Wheeler III
Related Stories