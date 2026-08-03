Cathy Schwartz named recipient of inaugural kindness award

The Mid-Illinois Communications Association (MICA) has named Cathy Schwartz of Springfield as the inaugural recipient of the Good Golly Miss Molly Kindness Award, which honors individuals in central Illinois who demonstrate exceptional kindness and a commitment to uplifting others within the community.

The award was established in memory of communications professional and former MICA president Molly Hall, whose legacy of compassion, generosity and service continues to inspire others.

Schwartz was nominated by longtime community volunteer and retired University of Illinois Springfield faculty member Jan Droegkamp, who cited her more than 30 years of service to Springfield and her unwavering dedication to improving the lives of others.

“Cathy is the person who always steps forward to help,” Droegkamp wrote in her nomination. “She is dependable, collaborative and enthusiastic. She is ready with a smile, a hug and nonjudgmental interactions with all.”

For more than 30 years, Schwartz has volunteered throughout the Springfield community. She represented figure skaters in the effort to build a second sheet of ice at the Nelson Center, working alongside hockey parents to raise funds, advocate with Park Board members and city officials, and keep the project moving forward until its completion in 2002.

Schwartz also helped lead efforts to improve the playground at Washington Park and has been an active leader within the King's Daughters Organization, which supports older adults through volunteer service and charitable giving. Most recently, she took on the role of archivist for the organization, preserving decades of local history by organizing and protecting important documents and photographs.

Today, Schwartz volunteers at the Iles Community Garden. Following the death of her daughter, Emma Shafer, in July 2023, she helped establish Rooted in Springfield in Emma's memory. The community garden is open to anyone in need of fresh food and is part of an effort to create a fresh food store and community gathering place on Springfield's east side.

“Through the years, I've always felt like this is my home,” Schwartz said. “My roots are here, and I've always asked myself how I can help make it a better place for everyone to live. Our family is committed to making Springfield a better place to live.”

“Cathy embodies the spirit of this award,” said Blake Wood, president of MICA. “For decades, she has invested her time, energy and heart into making Springfield a better place. She leads through service, builds connections and consistently puts others first.”

Schwartz said receiving an award named for Hall makes the recognition especially meaningful.

“I've never been a big award person,” Schwartz said. “Knowing Molly's history and what this award represents, I'm honored to walk in her footsteps and join others who are working to make things better for everyone.”

Hall, who passed away in 2023, was known throughout central Illinois for her work as a reporter and anchor at WCIA-TV, director of the Safe Electricity program at the Energy Education Council and her leadership within the communications profession. Friends and colleagues remember her most for the kindness she showed to everyone she met.

The Good Golly Miss Molly Kindness Award is presented twice each year by MICA. The next award will be presented in February. Community members may nominate deserving individuals throughout the year at midilcommunications.org/missmolly.

About the Mid-Illinois Communications Association

The Mid-Illinois Communications Association is a professional organization for communications professionals throughout central Illinois. Membership is open to anyone interested in promoting excellence in communications through professional development, networking and community engagement.