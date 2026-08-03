Brittany Apgar's journey powers Women's Pro Baseball League debut

The inaugural season of the Women's Pro Baseball League is making history in Springfield, and for Los Angeles Queens outfielder and pitcher Brittany Apgar, it's the realization of a dream she refused to abandon. Appearing on Community Voices, Apgar shared the remarkable journey that took her from years away from competitive sports to becoming one of the league's founding players.

Born without her right hand, Apgar underwent multiple surgeries as a child and later worked with Shriners Children's to develop a prosthetic that helped her swing a bat. Even when others questioned whether the prosthetic gave her an unfair advantage, she refused to let adversity define her, instead finding new ways to compete and excel.

When the WPBL announced tryouts, Apgar had just three months to prepare after four years away from competitive play. She balanced a full-time job with grueling workouts that stretched from sunrise until midnight, determined to earn one of only a handful of roster spots among more than 600 aspiring players from around the world.

League executive William Moss said Springfield was chosen because of its baseball history and enthusiastic community support, with Robin Roberts Stadium hosting the league's entire inaugural season. Fans can expect affordable tickets, family-friendly entertainment, and the chance to witness a new chapter in professional sports.

For Apgar, the season represents something bigger than baseball. She hopes every young girl who watches will realize that professional baseball is now a dream worth chasing—and that future generations can build on the path this first group of players is creating.

Transcript pending.