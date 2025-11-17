Women's Professional Baseball League

Search Query
Show Search
News
Beats
Arts & Life
Economy & Business
Education
Equity & Justice
Government & Politics
Health+Harvest
Lincoln & History
J-Corps
J-Corps
Central Illinois
Ashland
Chatham
Decatur
Jacksonville
Lincoln
Litchfield
Macon
Mechanicsburg
New Berlin
Pawnee
Petersburg
Pleasant Plains
Central Illinois
Riverton
Rochester
Sangamon County
Sherman
Springfield
Sullivan
Taylorville
Virden
Williamsville
Regions
Nation/World
Illinois
Eastern Illinois
Northern Illinois
Southern Illinois
Western Illinois
Bloomington-Normal
Champaign-Urbana
Chicago IL (area)
Metro East
Peoria
Quad Cities
Beats
Arts & Life
Economy & Business
Education
Equity & Justice
Government & Politics
Health+Harvest
Lincoln & History
J-Corps
J-Corps
Central Illinois
Ashland
Chatham
Decatur
Jacksonville
Lincoln
Litchfield
Macon
Mechanicsburg
New Berlin
Pawnee
Petersburg
Pleasant Plains
Central Illinois
Riverton
Rochester
Sangamon County
Sherman
Springfield
Sullivan
Taylorville
Virden
Williamsville
Regions
Nation/World
Illinois
Eastern Illinois
Northern Illinois
Southern Illinois
Western Illinois
Bloomington-Normal
Champaign-Urbana
Chicago IL (area)
Metro East
Peoria
Quad Cities
Community Voices
Community Voices
CV-X
Day Sponsors
Front Row Network
LISTEN
Podcast Academy
This I Believe Illinois
Community Voices
CV-X
Day Sponsors
Front Row Network
LISTEN
Podcast Academy
This I Believe Illinois
Programs + Pods
A-Z
Schedule
Podcasts
Community Voices
CV-X
First Listen
Front Row Network
J-Corps
State Week
Statewide
The 21st Show
This I Believe Illinois
A-Z
Schedule
Podcasts
Community Voices
CV-X
First Listen
Front Row Network
J-Corps
State Week
Statewide
The 21st Show
This I Believe Illinois
Music
Classic | 91.9 HD2
The X | 91.9 HD3
Beale Street Caravan
Bluegrass Breakdown
CV-X
Hearts of Space
Jazz Night in America
Judy Carmichael’s Jazz Inspired
Nightsounds
Nightsounds Jazz
Sound Opinions
Classic | 91.9 HD2
The X | 91.9 HD3
Beale Street Caravan
Bluegrass Breakdown
CV-X
Hearts of Space
Jazz Night in America
Judy Carmichael’s Jazz Inspired
Nightsounds
Nightsounds Jazz
Sound Opinions
People
Management - Staff
Springfield Reporters
Community Advisory Board (CAB)
Past CAB
All
Management - Staff
Springfield Reporters
Community Advisory Board (CAB)
Past CAB
All
Donation
Sponsorship
More
About/Contact
Calendar
Careers at NPR Illinois
Community Advisory Board
Diversity Statement - EEO
Financials
Local Content and Service Report
Management - Staff
Newsletters
Visiting NPR Illinois
Even More
About/Contact
Calendar
Careers at NPR Illinois
Community Advisory Board
Diversity Statement - EEO
Financials
Local Content and Service Report
Management - Staff
Newsletters
Visiting NPR Illinois
Even More
© 2025 NPR Illinois
Menu
The Capital's Community & News Service since 1975
Show Search
Search Query
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On Air
Now Playing
NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS
On Air
Now Playing
NPR Illinois Classic | 91.9 HD2
On Air
Now Playing
The X from NPR Illinois | 91.9 HD3
All Streams
News
Beats
Arts & Life
Economy & Business
Education
Equity & Justice
Government & Politics
Health+Harvest
Lincoln & History
J-Corps
J-Corps
Central Illinois
Ashland
Chatham
Decatur
Jacksonville
Lincoln
Litchfield
Macon
Mechanicsburg
New Berlin
Pawnee
Petersburg
Pleasant Plains
Central Illinois
Riverton
Rochester
Sangamon County
Sherman
Springfield
Sullivan
Taylorville
Virden
Williamsville
Regions
Nation/World
Illinois
Eastern Illinois
Northern Illinois
Southern Illinois
Western Illinois
Bloomington-Normal
Champaign-Urbana
Chicago IL (area)
Metro East
Peoria
Quad Cities
Beats
Arts & Life
Economy & Business
Education
Equity & Justice
Government & Politics
Health+Harvest
Lincoln & History
J-Corps
J-Corps
Central Illinois
Ashland
Chatham
Decatur
Jacksonville
Lincoln
Litchfield
Macon
Mechanicsburg
New Berlin
Pawnee
Petersburg
Pleasant Plains
Central Illinois
Riverton
Rochester
Sangamon County
Sherman
Springfield
Sullivan
Taylorville
Virden
Williamsville
Regions
Nation/World
Illinois
Eastern Illinois
Northern Illinois
Southern Illinois
Western Illinois
Bloomington-Normal
Champaign-Urbana
Chicago IL (area)
Metro East
Peoria
Quad Cities
Community Voices
Community Voices
CV-X
Day Sponsors
Front Row Network
LISTEN
Podcast Academy
This I Believe Illinois
Community Voices
CV-X
Day Sponsors
Front Row Network
LISTEN
Podcast Academy
This I Believe Illinois
Programs + Pods
A-Z
Schedule
Podcasts
Community Voices
CV-X
First Listen
Front Row Network
J-Corps
State Week
Statewide
The 21st Show
This I Believe Illinois
A-Z
Schedule
Podcasts
Community Voices
CV-X
First Listen
Front Row Network
J-Corps
State Week
Statewide
The 21st Show
This I Believe Illinois
Music
Classic | 91.9 HD2
The X | 91.9 HD3
Beale Street Caravan
Bluegrass Breakdown
CV-X
Hearts of Space
Jazz Night in America
Judy Carmichael’s Jazz Inspired
Nightsounds
Nightsounds Jazz
Sound Opinions
Classic | 91.9 HD2
The X | 91.9 HD3
Beale Street Caravan
Bluegrass Breakdown
CV-X
Hearts of Space
Jazz Night in America
Judy Carmichael’s Jazz Inspired
Nightsounds
Nightsounds Jazz
Sound Opinions
People
Management - Staff
Springfield Reporters
Community Advisory Board (CAB)
Past CAB
All
Management - Staff
Springfield Reporters
Community Advisory Board (CAB)
Past CAB
All
Donation
Sponsorship
More
About/Contact
Calendar
Careers at NPR Illinois
Community Advisory Board
Diversity Statement - EEO
Financials
Local Content and Service Report
Management - Staff
Newsletters
Visiting NPR Illinois
Even More
About/Contact
Calendar
Careers at NPR Illinois
Community Advisory Board
Diversity Statement - EEO
Financials
Local Content and Service Report
Management - Staff
Newsletters
Visiting NPR Illinois
Even More
Women's Professional Baseball League
Springfield IL
Women's Professional Baseball League to play inaugural season in Springfield
Sean Crawford
League organizers say they chose Springfield because of its location and the city was also the site of the first game where women were paid to play baseball in 1875.