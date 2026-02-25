Illinois governor says President Trump spewed lies during his State of the Union | First Listen
- Governor JB Pritzker called the State of the Union speech two hours of baseless claims
- Chicago-area health professionals say the Trump administration's immigration enforcement has had traumatic effects on children
- Fruit and vegetable growers will have to wait at least another month for $1 billion in assistance
- The Chicago Park District is asking for $630 million to renovate Soldier Field
- A fire at CWLP impacts a decommissioned scrubber