Illinois governor says President Trump spewed lies during his State of the Union | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published February 25, 2026 at 6:15 AM CST
First Listen logo
  • Governor JB Pritzker called the State of the Union speech two hours of baseless claims
  • Chicago-area health professionals say the Trump administration's immigration enforcement has had traumatic effects on children
  • Fruit and vegetable growers will have to wait at least another month for $1 billion in assistance
  • The Chicago Park District is asking for $630 million to renovate Soldier Field
  • A fire at CWLP impacts a decommissioned scrubber
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
