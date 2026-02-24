Vote through March 17 on Sangamon Co. Mental Health Board referendum, Croke explains

As Sangamon County voters head to the polls, a major decision is on the ballot: whether to create and fund a new Mental Health Board aimed at transforming how the community responds to mental illness, substance use disorders, and developmental disabilities.

Ryan Croke, Illinois First Assistant Deputy Governor for Health and Human Services, visits Community Voices to share this personal passion and explain how the March 17 referendum represents a pivotal opportunity. The proposal would establish a “708 board” — authorized under Illinois law — funded by a half-cent sales tax increase (50 cents on every $100 spent). Groceries, medicine, and services would remain exempt. The measure is projected to generate nearly $14.7 million annually, with most funds going directly to local service providers.

Why now? A county study found nearly 8,000 adults in Sangamon County live with severe mental illness, almost 30,000 residents struggle with substance use disorders, and over 40% of surveyed residents reported unmet mental health needs in the past three years. Meanwhile, 70% of the county jail population has a diagnosed mental illness, and emergency rooms and law enforcement frequently serve as first responders to mental health crises.

Supporters — including law enforcement, medical professionals, business leaders, and both local political parties — say a dedicated funding stream would allow for coordinated crisis response, case management, housing support, and early intervention. Other Illinois counties have reported strong returns on investment and reduced strain on jails and emergency rooms.

With early voting underway through March 17, residents can request a nonpartisan ballot and weigh in on what advocates call a once-in-a-generation opportunity to strengthen public health and safety in Sangamon County.

