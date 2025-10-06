Extension of the Sangamon Valley Trail celebrated

A long-awaited extension of the Sangamon Valley Trail was dedicated Monday morning. The new segment extends two miles northward into Menard County.

“This new extension is an exciting step toward building a broader network of trails throughout Menard County,” Terri Treacy. President of Menard County trails and Greenways, said. Tracy is hopeful for more extensions.

The Sangamon Valley Trail now spans nearly 13.5 miles — linking communities and expanding outdoor recreation opportunities across central Illinois. The project was made possible through the collaboration of Menard County, Sangamon County, and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, with design and construction support from local contractors and engineers. Funding assistance was provided through the Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program (ITEP) and other state and local sources.

Louis Yockey of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources Office of Realty and Capital Planning was among those at the dedication ceremony “IDNR assisted Menard County by providing state funding for planning and engineering, which helped secure Federal Transportation Enhancement Funds to construct this trail."

Sangamon County Board Chair Andy Van Meter emphasized regional cooperation. “The Sangamon Valley Trail has become one of our region’s signature recreational assets, stretching across communities. Projects like this show what can be accomplished when counties and community partners share a common vision,” he stated.

“Trails like this not only promote healthy lifestyles and outdoor recreation, they also strengthen our local economy by attracting tourism and connecting people to the unique destinations our county has to offer, said Petersburg Chamber of Commerce President Brie Allison. "The Chamber applauds this investment in our community’s quality of life and future growth.”

Springfield Bicycle Club representative Chris Scheufele added, “This 27-mile round-trip trail now offers even more opportunities for our community to explore, connect, and enjoy the natural beauty of our region.”

Although unable to attend, Menard County Engineer Corey Dowd shared his appreciation “to partners for their valuable support and collaboration throughout the project,” noting that “the new extension provides a safe, scenic route for cyclists, pedestrians, and outdoor enthusiasts connecting northern Sangamon County and southern Menard County.”