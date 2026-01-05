© 2026 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service since 1975
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

ISU football team's title bid ends with wild OT loss

WGLT | By Joe Deacon - WGLT,
Ryan Denham
Published January 5, 2026 at 10:03 PM CST
Updated January 6, 2026 at 12:24 AM CST
Highlights from Illinois State football's FCS Championship game against Montana State on Monday, Jan. 5, 2026, at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville.
1 of 12  — IMG_2363.JPG
Highlights from Illinois State football's FCS Championship game against Montana State on Monday, Jan. 5, 2026, at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville.
Maddie Grindley / The Vidette
Illinois State fans stand dejected after their team lost the FCS Championship game against Montana State on Monday, Jan. 5, 2026, in Nashville.
2 of 12  — FCS Championship Football
Illinois State fans stand dejected after their team lost the FCS Championship game against Montana State on Monday, Jan. 5, 2026, in Nashville.
George Walker IV / AP
Quarterback Tommy Rittenhouse looks to pass
3 of 12  — Image (54).jpeg
Quarterback Tommy Rittenhouse looks to pass during the first half of the FCS national championship game in Nashville on Monday, Jan. 5, 2026, between Illinois State and Montana State.
Maddie Grindley / The Vidette
Illinois State running back Victor Dawson runs the ball
4 of 12  — FCS Championship Football
Illinois State running back Victor Dawson runs the ball against Montana State safety Bryant Meredith during the first half of the FCS Championship game Monday, Jan. 5, 2026, in Nashville.
George Walker IV / AP
Highlights from Illinois State football's FCS Championship game against Montana State on Monday, Jan. 5, 2026, at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville.
5 of 12  — IMG_2111.JPG
Highlights from Illinois State football's FCS Championship game against Montana State on Monday, Jan. 5, 2026, at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville.
Maddie Grindley / The Vidette
Highlights from Illinois State football's FCS Championship game against Montana State on Monday, Jan. 5, 2026, at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville.
6 of 12  — IMG_1772.JPG
Highlights from Illinois State football's FCS Championship game against Montana State on Monday, Jan. 5, 2026, at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville.
Maddie Grindley / The Vidette
Highlights from Illinois State football's FCS Championship game against Montana State on Monday, Jan. 5, 2026, at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville.
7 of 12  — IMG_2240.JPG
Highlights from Illinois State football's FCS Championship game against Montana State on Monday, Jan. 5, 2026, at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville.
Maddie Grindley / The Vidette
Highlights from Illinois State football's FCS Championship game against Montana State on Monday, Jan. 5, 2026, at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville.
8 of 12  — IMG_1678.JPG
Highlights from Illinois State football's FCS Championship game against Montana State on Monday, Jan. 5, 2026, at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville.
Maddie Grindley / The Vidette
Highlights from Illinois State football's FCS Championship game against Montana State on Monday, Jan. 5, 2026, at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville.
9 of 12  — IMG_1637.JPG
Highlights from Illinois State football's FCS Championship game against Montana State on Monday, Jan. 5, 2026, at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville.
Maddie Grindley / The Vidette
Highlights from Illinois State football's FCS Championship game against Montana State on Monday, Jan. 5, 2026, at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville.
10 of 12  — IMG_2257.JPG
Highlights from Illinois State football's FCS Championship game against Montana State on Monday, Jan. 5, 2026, at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville.
Maddie Grindley / The Vidette
Highlights from Illinois State football's FCS Championship game against Montana State on Monday, Jan. 5, 2026, at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville.
11 of 12  — IMG_2266.JPG
Highlights from Illinois State football's FCS Championship game against Montana State on Monday, Jan. 5, 2026, at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville.
Maddie Grindley / The Vidette
Highlights from Illinois State football's FCS Championship game against Montana State on Monday, Jan. 5, 2026, at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville.
12 of 12  — IMG_2388.JPG
Highlights from Illinois State football's FCS Championship game against Montana State on Monday, Jan. 5, 2026, at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville.
Maddie Grindley / The Vidette

The Illinois State University football team’s unbelievable, improbable journey to a potential national championship nearly reached its final destination.

But the FCS Championship trophy eluded the Redbirds, as No. 2 Montana State scored on a wild fourth-down pass in overtime and converted the extra point kick as ISU absorbed a heartbreaking 35-34 defeat Monday at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville. It was the first overtime game in FCS Championship history.

ISU fought back again and again in the penalty-filled game, including a stiffer second-half defense, but the Bobcats’ earlier quick scores in response kept a comeback just out of reach.

Brock Spack walks off the field
Maddie Grindley
/
The Vidette
ISU head coach Brock Spack walks off the field Monday night in Nashville.

ISU went for a game-winning field goal with less than a minute left in the fourth quarter, but Michael Cosentino’s kick was blocked and Montana State recovered. ISU scored quickly in overtime but missed the extra point. Montana State responded with a score — and their extra point sealed the win.

Redbird fans were outnumbered in Nashville but kept things noisy at key times in the game, contributing to numerous false-start calls against Montana State.

It was an improbable run to the title game for ISU, which became the only team in FCS history to win four-straight road games in the playoffs to advance to the national title game. Unseeded ISU’s playoff run included an upset over No. 1 North Dakota State.

This was the second time ISU coach Brock Spack has led the Redbirds to the FCS Championship. They lost to North Dakota State in the 2015 title game. Monday was his 64th birthday.

More photos from Monday's game:

ISU fans and supporters at Monday's FCS Championship at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville.
1 of 12  — IMG_2173.JPG
ISU fans and supporters at Monday's FCS Championship at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville.
Maddie Grindley / The Vidette
ISU fans and supporters at Monday's FCS Championship at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville.
2 of 12  — IMG_1737.JPG
ISU fans and supporters at Monday's FCS Championship at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville.
Maddie Grindley / The Vidette
ISU fans and supporters at Monday's FCS Championship at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville.
3 of 12  — IMG_2353.JPG
ISU fans and supporters at Monday's FCS Championship at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville.
Maddie Grindley / The Vidette
ISU fans and supporters at Monday's FCS Championship at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville.
4 of 12  — IMG_1521.JPG
ISU fans and supporters at Monday's FCS Championship at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville.
Maddie Grindley / The Vidette
ISU fans and supporters at Monday's FCS Championship at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville.
5 of 12  — IMG_2195.JPG
ISU fans and supporters at Monday's FCS Championship at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville.
Maddie Grindley / The Vidette
ISU fans and supporters at Monday's FCS Championship at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville.
6 of 12  — IMG_2075.JPG
ISU fans and supporters at Monday's FCS Championship at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville.
Maddie Grindley / The Vidette
ISU fans and supporters at Monday's FCS Championship at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville.
7 of 12  — IMG_1776.JPG
ISU fans and supporters at Monday's FCS Championship at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville.
Maddie Grindley / The Vidette
ISU fans and supporters at Monday's FCS Championship at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville.
8 of 12  — IMG_2130.JPG
ISU fans and supporters at Monday's FCS Championship at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville.
Maddie Grindley / The Vidette
ISU fans and supporters at Monday's FCS Championship at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville.
9 of 12  — IMG_2215.JPG
ISU fans and supporters at Monday's FCS Championship at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville.
Maddie Grindley / The Vidette
ISU fans and supporters at Monday's FCS Championship at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville.
10 of 12  — IMG_2231.JPG
ISU fans and supporters at Monday's FCS Championship at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville.
Maddie Grindley / The Vidette
ISU fans and supporters at Monday's FCS Championship at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville.
11 of 12  — IMG_2383.JPG
ISU fans and supporters at Monday's FCS Championship at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville.
Maddie Grindley / The Vidette
ISU fans and supporters at Monday's FCS Championship at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville.
12 of 12  — IMG_2228.JPG
ISU fans and supporters at Monday's FCS Championship at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville.
Maddie Grindley / The Vidette

Illinois
Joe Deacon - WGLT
Joe Deacon is a reporter at WCBU and WGLT.
See stories by Joe Deacon - WGLT
Ryan Denham
Ryan is an award-winning journalist and digital strategist. He joined WGLT full-time in 2017 as Digital Content Director and became interim Content Director in 2025.
See stories by Ryan Denham