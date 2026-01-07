© 2026 NPR Illinois
A Riverton mother and her daughter killed in a crash on Interstate 55 in Springfield | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published January 7, 2026 at 6:26 AM CST
  • The Illinois State Police say a passenger car struck the back of a semi resulting in the deaths of two people
  • U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth says she sees parallels between the U.S. invasion of the Middle East and the recent actions in Venezuela
  • The Illinois Department of Public Health reports 14 measles cases this past year, down from the previous year
  • Illinois won't change its vaccine guidance for kids despite the CDC recommendations
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
