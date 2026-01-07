A Riverton mother and her daughter killed in a crash on Interstate 55 in Springfield | First Listen
- The Illinois State Police say a passenger car struck the back of a semi resulting in the deaths of two people
- U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth says she sees parallels between the U.S. invasion of the Middle East and the recent actions in Venezuela
- The Illinois Department of Public Health reports 14 measles cases this past year, down from the previous year
- Illinois won't change its vaccine guidance for kids despite the CDC recommendations