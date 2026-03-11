© 2026 NPR Illinois
Eight workers impacted by a chemical leak at a nuclear power plant in Byron | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published March 11, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
First Listen logo
  • A spokesperson from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission told WNIJ the incident in Byron was not related to nuclear operations at the plant
  • With the help of AI, former Congressman Bobby Rush is voicing support for congressional candidate Jesse Jackson Jr.
  • An Illinois commission focused on studying reparations for Black residents releases its first report
  • A large tornado and massive hail cause significant damage in Kankakee
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
