Two dead after collision along I-55
Two people died after an accident in the southbound lanes of Interstate-55 early Monday.
Illinois State Police said the crash at about 1 a.m. occurred at milepost 87.5 south near Lake Springfield and by the by the East Lake Shore Dr. and Chatham exit.
Authorities said a driver traveling the wrong way in the southbound lanes struck another vehicle. Both drivers died at the scene. A passenger was injured and taken to a local hospital.
The interstate reopened a few hours later.
Names of the victims have not been released.
The investigation is ongoing.