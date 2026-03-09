© 2026 NPR Illinois
For your right to be curious.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Two dead after collision along I-55

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS
Published March 9, 2026 at 8:57 AM CDT
Flickr.Com/Appleswitch (Creative Commons) /

Two people died after an accident in the southbound lanes of Interstate-55 early Monday.

Illinois State Police said the crash at about 1 a.m. occurred at milepost 87.5 south near Lake Springfield and by the by the East Lake Shore Dr. and Chatham exit.

Authorities said a driver traveling the wrong way in the southbound lanes struck another vehicle. Both drivers died at the scene. A passenger was injured and taken to a local hospital.

The interstate reopened a few hours later.

Names of the victims have not been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

Tags
Springfield IL I-55
Related Stories