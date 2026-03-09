Two dead after collision along I-55

Two people died after an accident in the southbound lanes of Interstate-55 early Monday.

Illinois State Police said the crash at about 1 a.m. occurred at milepost 87.5 south near Lake Springfield and by the by the East Lake Shore Dr. and Chatham exit.

Authorities said a driver traveling the wrong way in the southbound lanes struck another vehicle. Both drivers died at the scene. A passenger was injured and taken to a local hospital.

The interstate reopened a few hours later.

Names of the victims have not been released.

The investigation is ongoing.