© 2026 NPR Illinois
For your right to be curious.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sean Grayson's receiving medical treatment at an undisclosed location | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published March 9, 2026 at 6:28 AM CDT
First Listen logo
  • Capitol News reports a motion was filed in Sangamon County Circuit Clerk asking for a hearing to reduce Grayson's 20-year prison sentence to accommodate his medical treatments
  • University of Illinois offering a course for those inside and outside of prison
  • A Metro East police chief spent more than 100-thousand dollars of public money for personal expenses
  • Prom season is just around the corner and one organization looking to help students enjoy the event with affordable prom attire
Tags
News Local NewsFirst Listen
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
Related Stories