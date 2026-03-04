© 2026 NPR Illinois
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is emphatically denying any ties to Jeffrey Epstein | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published March 4, 2026 at 6:36 AM CST
  • Bill Clinton's spokesman clarifies testimony of the former president regarding the Epstein files
  • Community schools in Illinois are cutting programs because of a loss of federal funding
  • Democratic Illinois U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth is condemning the Trump administration over the war with Iraq
  • The Illinois Attorney General says issues related to used vehicles topped the list of consumer complaints
  • Lawmakers and activists are reviving a push to create an Illinois prescription drug affordability board
News First ListenLocal News
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
