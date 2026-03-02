© 2026 NPR Illinois
U.S. Senator Dick Durbin weighs in on military attack against Iran | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published March 2, 2026 at 6:16 AM CST
  • Durbin says there is bipartisan support for stopping the development of nuclear weapons, but there's no consensus about going to war
  • Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton continues her calls to fully abolish ICE
  • A federal judge has ordered the release of more than 30 people detained by federal immigration agents
  • State Farm had net income of nearly $13 billion last year
  • Illinois lawmakers are calling on the state to investigate crimes connected to Jeffrey Epstein that targeted Illinois victims
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
