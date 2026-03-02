U.S. Senator Dick Durbin weighs in on military attack against Iran | First Listen
- Durbin says there is bipartisan support for stopping the development of nuclear weapons, but there's no consensus about going to war
- Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton continues her calls to fully abolish ICE
- A federal judge has ordered the release of more than 30 people detained by federal immigration agents
- State Farm had net income of nearly $13 billion last year
- Illinois lawmakers are calling on the state to investigate crimes connected to Jeffrey Epstein that targeted Illinois victims