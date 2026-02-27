© 2026 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service since 1975
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

State Week: The Illinois Accountability Commission hears more testimony

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford,
Charles N. Wheeler IIIMaggie Dougherty
Published February 27, 2026 at 11:57 AM CST
State Week 23 logo (capitol dome)
Brian Mackey
/
NPR Illinois

Gov. JB Pritzker formed the Illinois Accountability Commission last year following incidents during Operation Midway Blitz. The most recent hearing heard from people about the impact on children.

The panel is putting together a final report, due in April, that could result in legislation and also evidence that prosecutors might use.

We also discuss the governor's recent executive order regarding nuclear energy and more action (in both Illinois and Indiana) toward helping the Chicago Bears get a new stadium.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by professor emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Capitol News Illinois' Maggie Dougherty.
Tags
Government & Politics IPRState Week
Sean Crawford
Email Sean Crawford
See stories by Sean Crawford
Charles N. Wheeler III
The former director of the Public Affairs Reporting (PAR) graduate program is Professor Charles N. Wheeler III, a veteran newsman who came to the University of Illinois at Springfield following a 24-year career at the Chicago Sun-Times.
See stories by Charles N. Wheeler III
Maggie Dougherty
See stories by Maggie Dougherty
Related Stories