Statewide: A former school is still educating

The Lincoln School in Canton, Mo. is a small, unassuming building. For 75 years, it welcomed students of color. It grew out of segregation. But today the school is a museum that teaches about the past.

Rich Egger visited to find out what lessons can be learned.

Also:

* Our This Week in Illinois History segment remembers when Carl Sandburg was names Illinois' state Poet Laureate.

Carl Sandburg in 1955 (Library of Congress)/Al Ravenna



* Immigrants with asylum cases are missing their court hearings in higher numbers out of fear and distrust in the immigration system. We have a report.

* Peter Medlin explains the impact the loss of child care funding could have on Illinois providers and families.

* Mawa Iqbal previews the Republican race for governor in Illinois.

* We listen back to a conversation with NPR senior editor and correspondent Ron Elving about the lack of bipartisanship in congress.

* A report from Harvest Public Media examines the protein craze and whether or not Americans need more.

* We listen to a filmmaker who profiled his mother's battle with dementia.

* A conversation with a suburban man details his problem with an IRS-approved payment vendor and how a reporter helped get a solution.

