Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is making hay with Kristi Noem's ouster | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published March 6, 2026 at 6:35 AM CST
Pritzker says the head of the Department of Homeland Security couldn't have done her job worse
Immigrants with asylum cases are missing their court cases in high numbers due to fear
Illinois municipalities hoping for more state funding
Governor Pritzker defends a tax-incentive plan to entice the Bears to stay in the state
A volunteer firefighter is facing arson charges in northern Illinois
A Quincy native arrested on Wednesday after resisting arrest for disruptive behavior at the U.S. Capitol
St. Patrick's School is closing
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
